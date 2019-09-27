Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
920-732-3535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric J. Anderson


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric J. Anderson Obituary
Eric J. Anderson

De Pere - Eric J. Anderson, age 46, of rural De Pere, was accidently killed in a workplace accident Monday, September 23, 2019 in the township of Ledgeview, Brown County.

Eric was born on June 2, 1973 in Green Bay, son of the late James E. and Patricia A. (Mosher) Anderson. He grew up in the Maribel area and graduated with the class of 1991 from Denmark High School. Eric served in the United States Navy from August 26, 1992 until August 10, 1994. He worked for the past eight years at Feaker & Sons Construction Company. Eric enjoyed his pets and riding his Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

Eric is survived by one daughter: Kaylee Smits, Green Bay; one son: Max, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen (Todd) Babiash, Denmark; one brother and sister-in-law: Einar (Coco) Anderson, Cassopolis, MI; nieces and nephews include: Isaac, Elizabeth, Eleanor and Eagan Babiash, Jake and Jesse Shay; his former wife and friend: Sue Leopold, Philadelphia, PA, other relatives and many friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Patricia Anderson.

Please join us in celebrating Eric's life on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now