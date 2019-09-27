|
Eric J. Anderson
De Pere - Eric J. Anderson, age 46, of rural De Pere, was accidently killed in a workplace accident Monday, September 23, 2019 in the township of Ledgeview, Brown County.
Eric was born on June 2, 1973 in Green Bay, son of the late James E. and Patricia A. (Mosher) Anderson. He grew up in the Maribel area and graduated with the class of 1991 from Denmark High School. Eric served in the United States Navy from August 26, 1992 until August 10, 1994. He worked for the past eight years at Feaker & Sons Construction Company. Eric enjoyed his pets and riding his Harley-Davidson Street Glide.
Eric is survived by one daughter: Kaylee Smits, Green Bay; one son: Max, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen (Todd) Babiash, Denmark; one brother and sister-in-law: Einar (Coco) Anderson, Cassopolis, MI; nieces and nephews include: Isaac, Elizabeth, Eleanor and Eagan Babiash, Jake and Jesse Shay; his former wife and friend: Sue Leopold, Philadelphia, PA, other relatives and many friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Patricia Anderson.
Please join us in celebrating Eric's life on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019