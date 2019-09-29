Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Eric J. Schwarz


1988 - 2019
Manitowoc - Eric J. Schwarz, age 31, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence.

Eric was born on June 6, 1988 in Two Rivers. He was the son of Corrine Tadych Schwarz and John S. Schwarz Sr. Eric attended First German Ev. Lutheran Grade School and continued his education at Two Rivers High School. He enjoyed spending time with his son Camron and his family. He also enjoyed disk golfing, following all types of sports, and music. Eric had a big heart and was a very caring and passionate person in expressing his feelings to other people.

He is survived by his son Camron Schwarz and the mother of his son, LaQuesha Richards, Manitowoc; one sister: Amanda (Francois) Comeau, Green Bay; his mother: Corrine Schwarz, Manitowoc; his father: John S. Schwarz Sr., Two Rivers; one brother: John S. Schwarz Jr., Two Rivers; maternal grandparents: James (Judith) Tadych, Manitowoc; paternal grandparents: Jacqueline (John) Soznowsky, Two Rivers; one nephew: Shane Copus, Manitowoc; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Celeste (Terry) Lutterman; and paternal grandfather: Bernard Schwarz.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
