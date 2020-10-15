Erich W. Pitz
Manitowoc - Erich W. Pitz, age 67, a resident in the town of Manitowoc Rapids, entered eternal life peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Erich was known to be one of those larger than life kind of guys that was going to be around forever.
Erich was born on March 20th, 1953 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Willott "Bubby" and Helen "Honey" Donohue Pitz. Erich attended Wentworth Military Academy and was a graduate of Roncalli High School with the class of 1971. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, studying Wildlife Conservation. Erich then returned to Manitowoc and became employed with his father at McMullen and Pitz Construction Company continuing forward the longstanding family business. Arthur H. Pitz continued the legacy by having his son Willott assume control of the company. Equipped with a degree in civil engineering, Willott Pitz picked up where his father left off. Years later, Willott Pitz's son Erich joined the company as a general laborer and rose through the ranks to the position of Vice President. After Willott Pitz's death in 1997, Erich became President of McMullen and Pitz Construction Company, and continued to serve in that capacity to the present time. While learning the business from his father, Erich was always taught "a firm handshake was more valuable than pen and paper," words Erich naturally lived every day. Erich was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ducks Unlimited, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Delta Waterfowl, Pheasants Forever, B & B Club, Capital Civic Center, Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Chamber of Commerce Manitowoc County, Manitowoc County Home Builders Association, and National Federation of Independent Business Wisconsin. Erich's family was of great importance in his life; his wife, daughters, sons, and grandson were very special to him. He was an avid duck hunter who enjoyed sharing the outdoors with family and good hunting buddies while supporting the local, state, and national hunting organizations for many years to benefit waterfowl conservation. Erich's most valuable times were spent at his cottage on Lake Julia in Three Lakes, sharing a cabin in North Dakota hunting with his buddies, and traveling out west for big family ski trips. The popular music group known as Coldplay helped Erich and his family get through a lot of difficult, but also
many good days. Erich and the kids shared a phrase throughout life, but one that especially pertained to this journey and that is: "Leave the light on!"
Erich is survived by his wife Linda, two sons and two daughters, Preston Pitz and his significant other, Shani Riddick, Marshall Pitz, Sophie (Steven) Phillips, and Isaiah Pitz and his significant other, Hannah Wortman; and one very special grandson, Everett Pitz; three sisters, Penny (Mark) Burrall, Peggy Pitz, and Jody Pitz; mother-in-law, Elaine Bolle, aunts, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives, as well as many close friends, and his dogs Bella, Verna, Patra, and Bodhi "Mo".
Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc, on Monday, October 19th, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Mass of Christian burial concelebrated by Rev. Daniel Schuster, Rev. Daniel Felton, and Rev. Jason Blahnik. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Following the burial, we will be hosting a celebration of life at the B & B Club, 805 Buffalo Street, Manitowoc, with food and drinks from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. For people who are unable to attend the mass will be streamed online on the parish's website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, wearing masks and social distancing will be required at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for a memorial fund being established in Erich's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
And as the saying goes: "Leave the light on!"
