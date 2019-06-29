|
|
Erla M. Rosinsky
Manitowoc - Erla M. Rosinsky, age 87, of 3616 Rasher Street, Manitowoc, died early Thursday morning June 27, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
She was born on April 27, 1932 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late William and Lucy Schokrecht. Erla was a scripturally baptized member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include two sons: Michael G. Rosinsky, Manitowoc, David J. Rosinsky, Tallahassee, FL, one daughter: Gail A. Rosinsky, Manitowoc, one grandson: Ricky Rosinsky, Alabama, one sister: Edith Kerber, Manitowoc, one brother and sister-in-law: Bill and Mary Schokrecht, Colorado Springs, CO. Nieces, nephews, other relatives also survive.
Erla was also preceded in death by one son: Marvin, two brothers: Herbert and Dennis, one brother-in-law: Robert Kerber.
Cremation will occur at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Church of Christ, 1109 N. 17th Street, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 6:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Church of Christ, 1109 N. 17th Street, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 29, 2019