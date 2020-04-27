|
|
Ernest A. Boettcher
Mishicot -
Ernie Boettcher, age 76, a Mishicot resident, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc after a hard fought, three-week battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Ernie was born in Manitowoc on October 29, 1943 to Alvin and Olive (Worel) Boettcher. On September 4, 1965, he married Karen Bruckschen at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gibson. Ernie worked as a cheesemaker and later went on to own and operate Ernie's Laugh Inn in Larrabee for 21 years. In Ernie's later years he spent his time caring for residents at Harmony in Two Rivers, where he was very much loved.
Ernie enjoyed playing cards, gardening, feeding his birds, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He never ran out of things to say.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; two daughters: Pam Melichar of Mishicot, Jenny (Mike) Peroutka of Two Rivers, and son-in-law: Kevin Kuss (special friend, Lynn) of Denmark. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, LaVerne Bruckschen; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one sister, three brothers, seven sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Olive Boettcher; a daughter, Deb Kuss; one son-in-law, Tom Melichar; his father-in-law, William Bruckschen; two sisters, and four brothers-in-law.
A private funeral service was held for the family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Gibson, with burial in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot assisted the Boettcher family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Holy Family Critical Care Unit for their compassionate care given to Ernie and his family. Special thanks to Tamara for never leaving Ernie's side in his final hours as we could not be at his side with him.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020