Ernestine A. Mansfield
Ernestine A. Mansfield, age 79, a current Phoenix resident (formerly of Manitowoc, WI and Nash, OK) passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 26, 2019 at Shea Honor Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. Ernestine was born in Earp, CA in 1940 to Ernest and Florence Farrell. She fondly remembered living in the desert with a converted boxcar serving as the family's starter home. Moving to Nash, Oklahoma at age 6, Ernestine and her younger sister, Eileen, attended public school, enjoying the tight-knit rural community life. Ernestine attended nursing school at Oklahoma University. She later completed two Master Degrees in Public Health and Nursing, ending her career teaching nursing at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, WI.
Ernestine will be remembered for her sense of humor, her service to others and her strong sense of ensuring justice for those less fortunate, championing the WIC Nutrition Program before congress during the Ford administration. Her family believes she is likely playing bridge in heaven and is actively wishing for a stronger hand.
She is preceded in her passing by her husband, Dr. Richard Mansfield. She is survived by her daughters, Shana Kriewall of Asheville, NC, and Maura Mansfield of Manitowoc, WI, her son-in-law, Tim Gadzinski and granddaughter, Devon Gadzinski and sister Eileen Wallace of Wyandotte, OK. In lieu of sending flowers, donations to St. Mary's Food Bank of Phoenix, AZ and Peters Pantry of Manitowoc, WI would be preferred.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019