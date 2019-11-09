Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Ervin H. Krizek

Ervin H. Krizek Obituary
Ervin H. Krizek

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Ervin H. Krizek, age 92, of Two Rivers passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Care Partners, Manitowoc.

Ervin was born March 17, 1927 in the Town of Kossuth, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Kuba) Krizek. He served in the U.S. Army Engineer with the 86th Division in Manila during WWII. On September 16, 1978 he was united in marriage to the former Elaine Grall at Calvary Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2011.

Ervin worked for Mirro in Two Rivers until his retirement in 1990. In his younger years he enjoyed working on cars. He also liked his yardwork and time with his pets.

Ervin is survived by his children: Donald Krizek, Las Vegas; Judy & Leo Feuerstein, Florida; Ron & Lynne Krizek, Two Rivers; Patricia & John Buelow, TN; Chris Krizek, Milwaukee; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Weber; Catherine Neuser, both of Manitowoc; and one sister-in-law: Joyce Krizek, Manitowoc. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Krizek, one son David Krizek, three sisters: Anne Mahloch, Josephine (Delmar) Tesch, and Agnes Miller; and three brothers: Joseph, James and Charles Krizek.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with burial to take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later time.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
