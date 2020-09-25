Esther H. Rasmussen
Manitowoc - Esther H. Rasmussen, age 95, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc surrounded by her loving family.
Esther was born on December 10, 1924 in Gibson, daughter of the late Carl and Amelia (Quade) Schley. On November 9, 1940 she married Orville J. Rasmussen in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2008. Esther worked at Mirro for over 24 years retiring in 1983. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and playing cards. Esther was a member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church, First German Ladies Aid and a local bowling league.
Survivors include her 7 daughters and 5 sons-in-law: Donna (Ed) Reznichek, Cato, Evie (Gerald) LeClair, Manitowoc, Marie (Lloyd) Rohr, Manitowoc, Doris Sitman, Manitowoc, Joyce (Steven) Vetter, Newton, Karen (Terry) Welnicke, Manitowoc, Diane Klein (Al Levenhagen), West Allis, 1 daughter-in-law: Jeri Rasmussen, Manitowoc; one son-in-law: Leslie Behnke, Manitowoc; 31 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Amelia Schley; her husband of 67 years: Orville J. Rasmussen; 2 sons: Orville "Orv" K. Rasmussen, Kenneth Rasmussen; 1 daughter: Esther Behnke; 1 son-in-law: Robert Sitman; 1 granddaughter: Vicki Vetter; 1 great-grandson: Hayden Rasmussen; 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Mark Johnston will officiate with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Esther's family would like to thank Dr. Marissa Krugh and the staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center Critical Care Unit and the caring staff of Laurel Grove Assisted Living especially Amy and Amanda for all the loving care shown to Mom.