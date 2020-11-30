Esther M. Stechmesser
Two Rivers - Esther M. Stechmesser, age 78, current resident of the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers, died peacefully Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at the center.
Esther was born on August 26, 1942 to Alfred and Bertha (Goertz) Stechmesser. She graduated from Mishicot High School and has been a lifelong area resident. Esther was employed with Holiday House in Manitowoc for 32 years, and after her retirement remained active as a volunteer at the Two Rivers Senior Center. Esther was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot. She always enjoyed taking trips with her friends to see new places.
She is survived by one sister, Ruth Petri of Two Rivers; one brother & sister-in-law, Harold (Linda) Stechmesser of Coloma, WI; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Bertha Stechmesser; one sister & brother-in-law, Hazel (Harvey) Guse; and one brother-in-law, Gene Petri.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot. Rev. Joel Stuebs will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, Thursday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Current pandemic guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with arrangements.
Esther's family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of the Hamilton Care Center where Esther made her home for the past few years, for all their care and support.