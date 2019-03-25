|
|
Esther Schaaf
Manitowoc - Esther Schaaf, 90, of Manitowoc, died on Tuesday, March 19 at Lakeshore Manor, in Oshkosh, following an extended stay.
Esther was born on the family farm near Platteville, WI on Dec 7, 1928. She earned teaching degrees from both UW LaCrosse and Silver Lake College. She was a dedicated educator, working in the Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Valders school systems throughout her lifetime.
Esther also dedicated her life to serving others through Lakeshore Methodist and Faith Church. She enjoyed travelling the country with her husband, Milt, and had many great times with fellow golfers. She was a rosemaling painter and sometimes instructor. She enjoyed playing the piano, sang in church choir and loved her dogs as part of the family. Her love of birds led her to volunteer as a guide at Woodland Dunes in Two Rivers. In retirement she also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Schaaf, nine siblings, and grandchildren Jamie Ballard and Michael Schaaf.
Her survivors include her brother David and his wife Karen, her children Peggy Henke, Judy Ballard, Roger Schaaf, John Schaaf, Paul Schaaf, grandchildren Sam Henke, Jamie Trzybiatowski, Zachary Schaaf, Natalie Schaaf, Russell Schaaf, Kevin Ballard and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeshore Manor in Oshkosh for the loving care that Esther received from them.
Services for Esther will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11 AM at Lakeshore United Methodist Church at 411 Reed Ave. Visitation will be at 10 AM through the time of service. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve, Inc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 25, 2019