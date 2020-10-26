Manitowoc - Esther Theresa Bertler, 100, of Manitowoc, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Green Bay Health Services.
Esther was born at home on July 24, 1920 to the late John and Mary (Budysz) Becker. She attended local Manitowoc schools thru the 8th grade and then went on to vocational school. On November 23, 1940 she married Walter N.Bertler at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1985. Esther was employed as a cashier for one of the original Piggly Wiggly stores, located on Washington Street in Manitowoc and for an adiitional 23 years at the current location on Reed Ave. Esther was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a member of the Manitowoc Eagles Auxiliary. She was a great bowler and enjoyed being on bowling leagues.
Esther is survived by her two sons; Jim (Pam) Bertler of Suamico and Allan (Barbara) Bertler of Pulaski; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Bertler of Mosinee; 9 grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; son, Roger; grandson, Patrick; 7 brothers and 5 sisters.
Cremation has taken place and an inurnment was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. A memorial service to celebrate Esther's life will be held at a later date.
