Ethel A. George
Manitowoc - Ethel A. George, age 85, Manitowoc, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Ethel was born on August 25, 1934 in Newton, daughter of the late Erwin and Leona (Rodewald) Bruckschen. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 14,1956 Ethel married Robert (Bob) D. George at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton. Ethel was a piano teacher for many years and was an Administrative Secretary at Red Arrow Products in Manitowoc from 1985-1990. In her retirement years, she and Bob traveled extensively throughout the United States. She was a lifelong member of Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, participated in the Church's Ladies Aid and was a past member of the Church's choir.
Survivors include her husband: Robert George, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: David (Mary) George, Ellijay, GA; Daryl (Mary) George, Clintonville, WI; and six grandchildren: Allison (Ronnie) Praet; Christopher (Amy) George; Bryan (Lauren) George; Nicholas George; Ehrick (Amanda) George; and Katelynn George. One brother-in-law: Mert (Nancy) Rambadt, AZ; and two step siblings: Don (Ann) Gass, Milwaukee and Evelyn Rugowski, Appleton; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Erwin Bruckschen; her mother: Leona Bruckschen Gass; her step-father: Herman Gass; and her one sister: Carol Rambadt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, 6524 Hwy C, Manitowoc. The Rev. Kyle Sorensen will officiate with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the burial, a luncheon will be served in the Church's fellowship hall. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the George family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019