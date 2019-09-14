Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
920-732-3535
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
Ethel Porubcansky


1925 - 2019
Ethel Porubcansky Obituary
Ethel Porubcansky

rural Whitelaw - Ethel Porubcansky, age 94, of rural Whitelaw, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Ethel was born on September 9, 1925 in the town of Kossuth, daughter of the late Art and Annie (Moss) Reynolds. She attended local area schools. On May 6, 1944 she married Edward Porubcansky in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death in May 31, 1976. Ethel and Ed worked the family farm and for 23 years she worked at Weyerhauser until her retirement. Ethel enjoyed gardening.

Ethel is survived by her son: Kenneth Porubcansky, Whitelaw; two grandchildren: Randy Porubcansky (Brenda Koeser), Whitelaw, Jason Porubcansky, Whitelaw; one great-granddaughter: Shiloh Jo Porubcansky, Whitelaw; her special nieces: Rita, Carol and Elaine; one special friend: Linda; other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Art and Annie Reynolds; her husband: Edward Porubcansky; one daughter-in-law: Nancy Porubcansky; three brothers and three sisters-in-law: Ervin (June) Reynolds, Richard (Vi) Reynolds, Archie (Frieda) Reynolds; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Julia (Art) Schmidt, Elsie (Clarence) Podrabsky; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: John (Bea) Porubcansky, Joe (Marian) Porubcansky.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with burial at a later date in the Knollwood Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Bellin Hospital and St. Mary's Next Step at Felician Village for all the compassionate care, therapy and rehabilitation given to Ethel.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 14, 2019
