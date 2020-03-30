|
Ethel R. Sand
Two Rivers - Ethel Sand, age 98, current resident of Wisteria Haus, 2741 45th Street, Two Rivers, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Ethel was born March 22, 1922, daughter of the late Henry and Albertina (Franz) Sand and has been a lifelong area resident. She lived most of her life on the home farm with her family, and was employed for many years at Paragon Electric in Two Rivers until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending mass regularly, playing cards, and time spent with her nieces and nephews. She especially enjoyed her nephew's dog, "Scooter".
Ethel is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Raymond (Luella) Sand, Elmer (Betty) Sand, Henry (Evelyn) Sand, Clarence Sand, Gladys (Charlie) Gesser, and Helen (Ralph) Bertler.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, there will be no funeral service held at this time. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Entombment has taken place in the Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com. Memorials in Ethel's name can be directed to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Sand family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff of the Wisteria Haus for the loving care and compassion given to Ethel over the past two years. Special thanks also to the caregivers of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the care and kindness extended.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020