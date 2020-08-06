1/
Eugene A. Free
Eugene A. Free

Manitowoc - Eugene A. Free, age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 5, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Eugene was born on January 13, 1940 in the Town of Liberty, son of the late Clarence and Elmira (Karsteadt) Free. He attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1958 from Valders High School. Eugene served in the United States Army from 1958 until his Honorable Discharge in 1962. On March 23, 1963 Eugene married the former Beatrice Moffatt in Manitowoc. Eugene worked at Holy Family Convent as a Maintenance Supervisor for many years until his retirement. Eugene enjoyed farming with William Fessler Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Beatrice Free, Manitowoc; three sons and three daughters-in-law: Kevin (Bonnie) Free, Plymouth, Keith (Kelly) Free, Manitowoc, Kraig (Kim) Free, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Jericho Free, Jordan Free, Brittany (Tyler) Morrow, Weston (Stephanie) Free; three great-grandchildren: Jax, Scarlet, Tahlia; four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Arlene Stock, Manitowoc, Janice Woyciehowski, Manitowoc, Joann (Jim) Schamburek, Manitowoc, Carol (Marty) Puls, Manitowoc; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Joan Free, Manitowoc, Henrietta (Don) Marquardt, Manitowoc, Lori Schmitz, Manitowoc, Lola (Chris) Fissel, Neenah, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Elmira Free; one sister: Phyllis Free; two brothers: Allan Free, Wayne Free; one brother-in-law: Phillip Woyciehowski.

Cremation has taken place, there will be no services held with entombment of his cremated remains at Knollwood Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for all the compassionate loving care given to Eugene.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
