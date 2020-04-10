|
Eugene E. (Gene) Blahnik
Two Creeks - Eugene E. (Gene) Blahnik, age 81, of Two Creeks, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers, due to heart problems.
Gene was born in Kewaunee on August 19, 1938 to Edward and Sybil (Cisler) Blahnik. He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1956, then served with the U.S. Navy from 1956-1958. Gene joined the National Guard in the 1970's and later served in the Naval Reserves during the 90's.
Eugene married the love of his life, Veronica Treml, on June 20th, 1959. They enjoyed over 60 years together. Gene worked as a draftsman for Hamilton Industries in Two Rivers from 1959 until retiring in 2004. He loved restoring old cars along with his son, Mark, and enjoyed traveling to many car shows. Gene would volunteer his time wherever needed and would help a friend or neighbor at any time. He was also a volunteer firefighter and first responder for the Two Creeks Fire Department for many years.
Gene is survived by his wife, Veronica; three children: Mary Jo (Lloyd) Hansen of Francis Creek, Robert Blahnik of Manitowoc, and Mark (Dawn) Blahnik of Rockwood. He is also survived by one granddaughter: Brittany (Brandon) Blahnik; one grandson, Phoenix; and many brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sybil Blahnik.
Due to the current pandemic and social distance restrictions, a private funeral mass with burial will be held at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Parish in Tisch Mills, with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Blahnik family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020