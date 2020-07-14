1/2
Eugene E. Jansky
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene E. Jansky

Manitowoc - Eugene E. Jansky, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc.

Eugene was born on July 1, 1933 in Tisch Mills. He was the son of the late Edward and Clara Shimek Jansky. Eugene attended Mishicot High School and graduated with the class of 1951. He entered the United State Navy in 1953 and served overseas during World War II in Japan for two years aboard the destroyer USS Sutherland which spent several months on the "Korean Bomb Line" as a radar-picket ship and also took part in bombardment of enemy shore installations. After receiving his honorable discharge, Eugene returned home and worked on the family farm. He later became employed with Manitowoc Ice from where he retired. On June 30, 1962 he married Janice Masiak at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Eugene was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He enjoyed playing his trumpet and listening to polka music, especially the Polka King, Romy Gosz which was his favorite.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice; two sons, Terry (Lori) Jansky, Mishicot and Timothy Jansky, Appleton; one granddaughter, Kristin (John) Biely and two great grandchildren, Ellie and Kylie; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Clara Jansky, and two brothers, Norbert and Vernon Jansky.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jeff Briones. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88 at the funeral home following the funeral service. There will be a luncheon for relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains at Calvary Cemetery following the military honors. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved