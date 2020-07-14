Eugene E. Jansky
Manitowoc - Eugene E. Jansky, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Eugene was born on July 1, 1933 in Tisch Mills. He was the son of the late Edward and Clara Shimek Jansky. Eugene attended Mishicot High School and graduated with the class of 1951. He entered the United State Navy in 1953 and served overseas during World War II in Japan for two years aboard the destroyer USS Sutherland which spent several months on the "Korean Bomb Line" as a radar-picket ship and also took part in bombardment of enemy shore installations. After receiving his honorable discharge, Eugene returned home and worked on the family farm. He later became employed with Manitowoc Ice from where he retired. On June 30, 1962 he married Janice Masiak at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Eugene was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He enjoyed playing his trumpet and listening to polka music, especially the Polka King, Romy Gosz which was his favorite.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice; two sons, Terry (Lori) Jansky, Mishicot and Timothy Jansky, Appleton; one granddaughter, Kristin (John) Biely and two great grandchildren, Ellie and Kylie; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Clara Jansky, and two brothers, Norbert and Vernon Jansky.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jeff Briones. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88 at the funeral home following the funeral service. There will be a luncheon for relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains at Calvary Cemetery following the military honors.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.