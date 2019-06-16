|
Eugene "Gene" E. Rice
Manitowoc - Eugene E. "Gene" Rice, age 80, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday evening, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 24, 1939 in Hayward, Wisconsin, son of the late Ernest and Bernice (Shue) Rice. Gene attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the Class of 1957. On September 9, 1961, he married the former Joan Miller at First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Gene retired from The Manitowoc Company. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching sports, going on casino trips and not being interrupted while watching The Price is Right.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years: Joan Rice, Manitowoc; three daughters and one son: Lori Rice, Manitowoc; Amy Rice (Mark Almonte), Tigerton/Green Bay, and her children: Danielle Lipski & fiancé Eric Hahn, Manitowoc, and Derek Lipski, Golden, CO; Timothy (Marilyn) Rice and their children: Hannah and Halle Rice, Kaukauna; and Treena (Dennis) Buehler and their children: Sophia and Audrey Buehler, Green Bay; one sister: Janette Stark, Prescott, AZ; sister-in-law: Donna Rice, Kimberly; and three sisters-in-law: Carol Madigan, Rosendale, Nona Singer, Manitowoc, and Bonnie Durgin, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by one brother: Roger Rice; one brother-in-law: Earl Stark; one sister-in-law: Betty Benedict; his mother-in-law: Flora Miller; and his father-in-law: Victor Miller.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held. Gene will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora At Home Hospice Care, especially Jason, Char, and Liz for the care and compassion they have shown.
