Eugene J. Baratone
Manitowoc - Eugene J. Baratone, age 90, of Manitowoc, died Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc surrounded by two of his loving daughters.
Eugene was born on March 31, 1930 in Bessemer, MI, son of the late Peter and Helen (Tarnaski) Baratone. He was a 1948 graduate of Johnson Bessemer High School, Bessemer, MI. Eugene served in the Unites States Navy during the Korean War from 1948 until his Honorable Discharge in 1952. On September 12, 1953 he married the former Evelyn M. Peltonen at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Bessemer, MI. Eugene worked as a paint lab technician for Hamilton Mfg. for 39 years until his retirement in February 1994. He was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a current member of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Eugene, a man of strong faith, enjoyed gardening, tending to his flowers and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Survivors include his wife: Evelyn Baratone, Manitowoc; his four daughters and three sons-in-law: Diane Radtke, Tucson, AZ, Patti (Peter) Mueller, Merrill, Debra (Craig) Stuelke, Manitowoc, Sue (Jim) Woepse, De Pere; nine grandchildren: Jenna (Marshall) DeCleene, Michael (Eileen) Mueller, Jeremy (Sarah) Radtke, Kendra (Jamie) Sampson, Alex (Brooke) Mueller, Rebecca Radtke and her fiancé Jake Johnson, Rachel (Nathan) Husley, Sam Stuelke, Payton Sampson; two great-grandchildren: Elsie Mueller, Lucas Radtke; one brother-in-law: Jim Massa, Okemos, MI; two sisters-in-law: Jean Peltonen, Cathy Peltonen, nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Helen Baratone; one son-in-law: Andy Radtke; one sister: Kathy Massa; one brother and one sister-in-law: Charles (Theresa) Baratone; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: John Peltonen, Robert (Sue) Peltonen, William Peltonen.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family memorial service has been held at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc. The Rev. Doug LeCaptain celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment of his cremated remains at the Knollwood Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com