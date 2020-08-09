Eugene J. Nowak
Manitowoc - Eugene J. Nowak, age 94, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at Odd Fellows Nursing Home, Green Bay.
He was born on August 2, 1926 in Manitowoc, Wi, son of the late Walter and Catherine (Wilczek) Nowak. Eugene attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1944. On November 29, 1952 he married Flora Ann Schadeberg at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Eugene proudly served in the U.S. Army at the conclusion of WW II as a wardmaster (E-5) at Letterman Army Medical Center, San Francisco, Ca. Following his discharge, he was employed at Schmidtman School Supplies in Manitowoc as a warehouse foreman for more than 30 years before retiring in 1987. During retirement, he enjoyed many evenings of 'pizza and pool' with family and friends in the Nowak pool hall and perfected his crossword puzzle solving skills in his favorite recliner. Together, he and Flora treasured many a road trip to visit their sons, daughters, and grandchildren in faraway places and relished navigating highways and byways to explore small town America along the way. Dad loved his God by making Mass attendance a priority every weekend and Holy Day over his lifetime and giving witness to graces given through praying a meal blessing even into the last year of his abundant life.
Survivors include two daughters: Janet and Phil Brunwin, Connecticut; Jean and Guy Smith, Minnesota; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jerry and Jill Nowak, North Carolina; Jim Nowak, Manitowoc, and John and Ellen Nowak, Arizona; seven grandchildren: Jack Brunwin, Anastasia, Sampsun, and Gretchen Smith, Michelle (Steve) Classon, Nicole (Vic) Garcia, Danielle (Matt) McLane; and seven great-grandchildren: Isabella, Madison, Andreas, Levi, Rory, Harper, and Ronan. Nieces, other relatives, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by Flora, his devoted wife of 54 years, and a brother, Edward.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St Francis of Assisi Church on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street in Manitowoc from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik after which Eugene's cremated remains will be laid to rest at St Mary's Cemetery, Manitowoc. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
