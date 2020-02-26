|
Eugene M. Burmeister
Mishicot - Eugene M. Burmeister, age 90, a Mishicot resident, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
He was born on October 4, 1929 in Two Rivers, son of the late Archie and Eleanor Marie (Luebstorff) Burmeister. Eugene attended Two Rivers High School and served in the United States Army National Guard for six years. On September 3, 1960 he married Bonnie Kay Grimmer at Grace Congregational Church, Two Rivers. Eugene was employed with Hamilton Manufacturing of Two Rivers for 43 years until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and going to car shows with his 1958 Thunderbird and driving locally his 2002 Thunderbird convertible.
Survivors include his wife: Bonnie Kay Burmeister; two daughters and sons-in-law: Brenda (William) Dennis and Teha (Patrick) Redeker; four grandchildren: William (Michelle) Dennis, Christopher Dennis, Kathrine Redeker, Rachel Redeker; and five great-grandchildren: Cole Dennis, Charlotte Dennis, Kara Dennis, Alayna Dennis, and Adalyn Dennis. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents: Archie and Eleanor Burmeister; one sister: Sylvia Burmeister Hanson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Howard and Catherine (Savage) Grimmer.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay for the wonderful care he received.
