Eugene (Gene) Schmidt Sr.Manitowoc - Eugene (Gene) Edward Schmidt Sr., 90, formerly of Brillion, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Eugene was born on December 29th, 1929 in the Village of Valders, son of the late Joseph and Bessie (Robinson) Schmidt. He attended grade school at St. Mary's Catholic School in Clarks Mills through the 6th grade. On May 14th, 1949, he married the love of his life, Betty Lou Luedtke at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills. The couple were married for 68 years. Eugene wore many hats throughout his life working as a farmer when he was younger, a shipbuilder at the Manitowoc Shipyards, Brillion Iron Works but found his passion running his own farm repair and welding business. He also managed the Rockland Recycling Center for 37 years and on Saturdays you would find him there working and visiting with all the neighbors.Eugene loved his work and took pride in fixing things for his friends and local farmers. Most days you could find him in his garage welding or at a neighboring farm fixing equipment. He could also be found fishing with his wife and grandchildren. Betty and Eugene spent countless days together fishing.Eugene could always find the hidden gems and lived by the phrase "one man's junk is another man's treasure". Eugene and Betty loved their time together driving around looking for antiques and Eugene would bring his treasures home to sell. He had antique buyers come from all over to buy his treasures and end up visiting for countless hours.Gene and Betty loved spending time at their cottage they built with their family in Silver Cliff, WI. They also loved listening to music together, especially going to see their friend Bobby Darren perform and dancing to the Blue Skirt Waltz. Eugene and Betty loved every moment they got to spend with their grandchildren - making them laugh, having fun adventures, and always sending them home with treats or treasures.Eugene is survived by his children: Carol (Clarence) Leitner, Eugene (Kathleen), Roger (Tammy), Kenneth (John Mcdonald), Robert (Sherry), and Tammy (Chad) Westphalen; 21 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his 3 brothers, other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Lou, his parents Joseph and Bessie , one son, Gary Lee in 1969, 2 brothers, Lloyl (Ruth) Schmidt, Donald(MaryJane)Schmidt, 3 sisters, Norma (Elroy)Behnke, Everilda(Charlie)Henkel and MaryAnn(Ronald) Kuusisto, 2 sister-in-laws Jean Schmidt and Annie Schmidt, one grandson, Eugene, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Alice (Haese) Luedtke.Funeral Mass will take place at 12:00pm on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating will be Fr. Tom. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Reedsville, immediately following the mass.Friends may call at the church on Friday morning from 11:00am-12:00pm. Online condolences and cards may be made at Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joe and Doreen Schmidt for all the special visits with Eugene and Chad Giles for the amazing friendship and love given to Eugene during his stay at MHRC. Also, a thank you to all the staff at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care, compassion, and friendships with Eugene. Eugene brought a smile to the face of many with his jokes and stories. He was an amazing father, grandfather and friend. He lived a full life and will be deeply missed.