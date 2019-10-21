|
Eugene "Gene" T. Wachs
Manitowoc - Eugene "Gene" T. Wachs, age 99, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born January 13, 1920 in Milwaukee, son of the late William and Agnes (Caryer) Henny. Gene was employed as a security guard for Bums International Security. He was a history and war buff and enjoyed collecting guns and smoking his pipe. Gene is further preceded in death by his partner Everilda "Honey" Tarbox, who passed on February 1, 2017.
Graveside committal prayers will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clarks Mills.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019