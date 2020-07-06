Eunice A. LeClair
Two Rivers - Eunice Ann LeClair waltzed into heaven on July 2, 2020 to be with the Lord.
Eunice was born in Two Rivers on January 6, 1930 to the late Edna and Chester
Thiede. Eunice was united in marriage to Daniel Peter LeClair on September 2, 1950. They were married for 61 years before Peter passed away in September of 2011. Eunice was born a worker. Her childhood found her working on the farm, helping with chores and caring for her siblings. Eunice attended St. Mark's Catholic School through the 8th grade, and graduated from Washington High School in 1947. Her first job outside the home was at Mirro and then at Carron Net Co. Eunice later served as the Business Manager for Peter and Susie Q Fish Company. She is most treasured for her role as mother and "Nanny" to her children, grandchildren, and great-children.
Eunice enjoyed caring for her family by making and patching their clothes, making strawberry jam and pickles, baking, hosting the family for all holidays and Packer games, offering up a listening ear around the kitchen table, and babysitting grandchildren, great grandchildren and dogs whenever someone needed. For many years she hosted the annual Thiede family pig roast, bringing family members from miles.
Eunice had many special interests. She was a charter member of the YMCA where she was awarded an honorary lifetime membership. Early morning lap swimming and exercise classes started out her day for many years. Eunice enjoyed golfing in the Fox Hills women's golf league and bowling at Rudy's Lanes which provided her the opportunity to travel the United States and bowl in national tournaments.
She is survived by her seven children: Michael (Jessica) LeClair, Daniel 'Tiger'
(Pennae) LeClair, Cyndi 'Mona' (Dan) Svacina, Sandi (Jeff) Trastek, Paula (Jim) Rohrer, Renee (Dave) Ruether, and Paul LeClair; her grandchildren, Jamie LeClair (Kevin Schnell), Stacie (Brad) Weber, Eric (Bridget Suess) Svacina, Sara (Mike) Greenwood, Kristina (Eric) Trastek-Nelson, Jeff (Lauren) Rohrer, Amy (Colin) Fouts, Kathryn (Derek) Nichols, Megan (Chris) Netzel, Allison (Cameron) Barratt, Jake, Jon Paul, & Patrick Ruether, and Hannah, Lexah & Jack LeClair; and her 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers: John Thiede, Gerald (Kay) Thiede, and Robert (Ellen) Thiede; and sisters: Margaret LeClair and Kathleen (Kenny) Reich. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol LeClair; and brothers-in-law: John Becker and Ralph Klabunde.
Additionally, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Along with her husband Peter, she was preceded in death by her grandson
Cole Ruether; her brothers: Donald, Thomas, and Chester and Joan Thiede, Jr., and her brother and sisters-in-law: Paul LeClair; Maryon (Harold) Lohr, Frances Klabunde, Nancy Becker, Evelyn ' Susie' Cerny, Ruth Ann and Luke Taddy, Helen Zelinski, Lois and John Mesich, Donna Thiede, Genevieve Thiede, and Rosy Thiede.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Northland Lodge, Heartland Hospice, Aurora Health Care and the Two Rivers paramedics.
Remembering all, how I was truly blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don't worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin. Until the day comes we're together again.