Eunice J. Kaminsky
Two Rivers - Eunice J. Kaminsky, age 93, of Two Rivers, died Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
Eunice was born on September 4, 1926, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late John and Julia (Waskowiak) Jacoboski. Eunice attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1945. On September 15, 1956, she married Gerald Kaminsky at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Two Rivers, he preceded her in death on September 22, 2013. Eunice was employed in the office at Hamilton's and worked in the kitchen at Two Rivers Community Hospital. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed knitting, doing word search puzzles, spending time with her grandsons and recently, by way of DNA testing, found out she was 100 percent Polish, which she was very proud of.
Survivors include her daughters: Sue Ann Kaminsky of Two Rivers and Kay Lynn Richmond of Tomah; and her grandsons: Brett and Brady Richmond. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother: Kenneth Jacoboski, who died in 1945 in Okinawa, Japan, while serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting ww.dejamartin.com.
Eunice's family extends a special thank you to Cariann and Michelle from Sharon Richardson Hospice and the nursing staff of Hamilton Care Center for the care and compassion shown to our ma.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Kaminsky family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 9 to May 11, 2020