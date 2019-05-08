|
|
Eva L. Matthies
Manitowoc - Eva L. Matthies, age 76, a resident of Manitowoc, readily went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her residence with her husband by her side.
Eva was born on December 31, 1942 in Stockbridge to the late Arthur and Bernice (Spice) Winkel. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1961. On February 24, 1962, Eva married David Matthies at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chilton. She had worked for DOWCO for 20 years until her retirement in 2005.
Together, Eva and Dave traveled the U.S. to 40 different states. Taking road trips and tent camping for years, the couple loved to see the country and relax next to a campfire enjoying the company of family, friends, and each other. An expert seamstress, she designed and created a tent for her family to camp in, sewed clothes for her children and her daughter's Barbies, and repaired every broken limb of her granddaughter's stuffed animals.
Eva was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Always embodying a strong faith, her positive radiance shone brightly, lifting up everyone around her in even the darkest moments. A role model to her younger siblings, Eva's strength and motherly instinct will be deeply missed. She loved her best friend, Vicki Schmidt like family and cherished their friendship greatly.
Her unrelenting will to help others was revealed in many ways. Her weekends were often spent tending to yard work and helping her daughter with projects around her house. And she would drop everything to help her granddaughter with another art project. Eva couldn't have been more proud of her granddaughter, showing this everyday she lived with her unconditional love and support.
Eva's great love for God and belief in eternal life carried her through to finally be at peace with her beloved late sister, Pat. There they remain stirring up trouble and dancing to Glenn Miller's jazz single In The Mood.
Survivors include Eva's husband of 57 years, David; son, Ross Matthies, Manitowoc; daughter, Kim Lango, Manitowoc; granddaughter, Kristen Lango, Washington D.C.; seven siblings, John (Betty) Paape, Mary Hardarth (Jim Gadicke), Marge (Russell) Holdorf, Alice (Bill) Mohr, Joseph (Joan) Winkel, Chris Cerkas, and Michael (Shelly) Winkel; also other relatives and friends. Eva was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters; Jim Winkel, Patricia Genske, Karen Williquette, Kathy Ripley, and Arthur Jr. Winkel.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with entombment of Eva's cremated remains to be at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Eva's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Lynn Baatz and all of the staff of Holy Family Memorial Cancer Center for all of the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 8, 2019