Evan David ClarkManitowoc - It is with a deep well of sorrow that we share the passing of our wonderful son, Evan David Clark, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a tragic train accident. Evan was born April 30, 2002, in Manitowoc, Wisc., to his loving parents David and Christine Clark and proud sister Lauren Clark. Since then, Evan has touched the hearts and lives of countless people, bringing his infectious smile, quirky humor, quiet leadership, sentimental approach and kind, thoughtful ways to everyone who knew him - and even to those who did not. He was the son and friend that anyone could want, and more. Now, he is continuing his good works in Heaven with Jesus Christ and his angels. Although he left this world far too soon, he left it a better place.Evan attended the St. Francis of Assisi school system from Kindergarten through 6th grade, where his passion for soccer was born. To expand his athletic opportunities, he then attended Wilson Middle School and was a Chiefs football player. He then attended Lincoln High School where he excelled at wrestling and soccer, and placed on the honor roll. Evan wrestled his Freshman, Sophomore and Junior years, reaching the conference brackets his Sophomore year. He also played three seasons of varsity soccer, earning several awards. In his senior year of soccer, Evan was voted the Most Valuable Defensive Player, Most Valuable Offensive Player and received Honorable Mention-Defense by the Fox River Classic Conference. To achieve both of these "most valuable" awards in one year was a first for Lincoln High and stands testament to not only his perseverance and competitive spirit, but also to his amazing level of sportsmanship that was an inspiration to all. Evan also wrestled with X-Factor Elite and played soccer with the Goalgetters United Soccer Club.In a recent soccer banquet speech, Evan stated: "The most important part of my soccer career isn't about the player; it is about the legacy of the player and the ways they impacted and improved those around him. Enjoy everyone you meet, everything you do, and every single conversation you have."Along with his athletic talents, Evan was a bright intellectual, outstanding debater and aspiring writer with a never-ending curiosity about the world. Evan graduated with the 2020 class of Lincoln High, and while he cannot celebrate this special day in person, he will be there in spirit. He looked forward to holding that diploma, and to taking a gap year working, traveling and spending time with his friends and family before attending college. He had plans underway to pursue a career in computer engineering or political science where he could make a difference in the lives of others.Evan was also a dedicated and loyal employee, working for Dan Wagner Tree Care, Joe Delsman Construction, and at Panera Bread-Manitowoc. Evan loved people and life, finding good in everyone and a silver lining in everything. That said, he was especially doting to his pet Labradors, Cooper and Sally, who will miss his constant hugs and companionship. Evan was a fine dresser and enjoyed wearing unusual shoe styles, often to the detriment of his dance partners, but he always pulled it off with flair. He enjoyed traveling and taking vacations with this family to Tennessee, Michigan, Alaska, Minnesota (fishing in the boundary waters), Florida and Mexico. He loved spending time with his loving sister Lauren, close friends Jack Wagner, Ethan Wheelis, Giuseppe Mannino and many other friends and family. He always gave his full attention to family members of every age, even to those visiting from afar - because to Evan, family and relationships were important.Evan was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Lorraine Delsman, and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Sofia Clark. He is survived by his parents and sister, and dozens of loving uncles, aunts and cousins.Evan's family will be celebrating his life on June 13, 2020. Pfeffer Funeral Home will be entrusted with funeral and cremation arrangements. A visitation will begin for all friends at the St. Francis of Assisi at the Waldo St. location (1121 North 14th Street) from 9:00 to 11:30. Due to COVID-19, a Noon mass will be invite-only. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez. We also welcome everyone to the Goalgetters Soccer Field on Viebahn St. from 1:30 to 4:30 to salute Evan's life, share stories and refreshments, and participate in a balloon send-off with one-word messages attached. Please try to wear masks and social distance out of respect for each other and those who may have underlying health conditions.In lieu of flowers or gifts, Evan's family suggests writing checks payable to the Manitowoc Public School District Foundation for the creation of the Evan Clark Memorial Scholarship, which should be written in the memo line. Checks can be left at the funeral home or sent to P.O. Box 1657, Attn: Director of Business Services, Manitowoc, WI 54220. This fund will be distributed to Lincoln High School seniors who have demonstrated a combination of athletic success, academic achievement and kindness toward others. In this way, Evan's spirit can help support the higher-education dreams of others.