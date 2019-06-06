|
Evelyn A. Carstens
Manitowoc - Evelyn A. Carstens, age 85, of Manitowoc, was called home by her heavenly Father Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, with members of her family, and her pastor at her side.
Evelyn was born on January 12, 1934 in the Town of Centerville, daughter of the late Agon A. and Hertha A. (Pleuss) Haupt. She became a child of God and an heir of eternal life when she was baptized on February 4, 1934 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc by Pastor Koehninger. She went on to confess her faith in Jesus Christ as the only way to salvation when she was confirmed on March 30, 1947 by the Reverend Dr. Henry Koch at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Evelyn attended the Mc Allister Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and graduated from Lincoln High School on June 6, 1951. On April 18, 1953, she married Elmer H. Carstens at First German Ev. Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2000. Evelyn spent over forty years farming alongside her husband and children, retiring to spend time serving the Lord. She was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church and the Grace Circle. Evelyn was on the board at Repeat Performance and spent many happy days volunteering there. She was an avid Packer and Brewer Fan and enjoyed her travels throughout the years and getting together with her friends to play cards. Evelyn's favorite hobbies and pastimes were knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her three children and their spouses: Joyce (Sylvester) Barbeau Jr., Manitowoc; Dale Carstens, Manitowoc; Debra (Lelan) Otto, Cato; seven grandchildren: Curtis (Heather) Carstens; Cassie (Travis) Rodewald; Bryan Barbeau and his fiancé: Jennifer Backus; Ben Barbeau; Brenda (Thomas) Rylander; Michelle Otto; Justin Otto; three great-grandchildren: Madeline Carstens; Juniper and Basil Rylander; two step-great-grandchildren: Austin and Brandan Kortens; one brother and sister-in-law: Donald (Lu Ann) Haupt, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ruth (William) Behnke, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Agon and Hertha Haupt; her husband: Elmer Carstens; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Clifford Haupt; Richard (Carol) Haupt; one sister: Emmerdine Haupt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 2426 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc. The Rev. Thomas Pankow will officiate with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The Lord's work was important to her and she actively volunteered her time and talents at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. The family extends their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, 5 West for all their compassionate care given to Evelyn.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 6, 2019