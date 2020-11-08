1/1
Evelyn A. Stangel
1922 - 2020
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Evelyn A. Stangel, age 98, of Two Rivers passed away on Sunday evening, November 1, 2020 (All Saints Day) at her home with her family by her side.

Evelyn was born May 30, 1922 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Kates) Palzer. On July 26, 1948 she was united in marriage to Daniel A. Stangel at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2006.

Evelyn loved her family dearly. Her children and grandchildren were the most important part of her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking as well as working outside in her beautiful flower gardens, knitting and many other craft projects. She and Danny enjoyed traveling especially their trips to Florida with their children and grandchildren. Evelyn and Danny owned and operated Stangel's Super Valu Grocery in Manitowoc. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic church and the Ladies Society.

Survivors include her three sons: Thomas Stangel, Two Rivers; Douglas (Anne) Stangel, De Pere; Michael (Bobbie) Stangel, De Pere; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Stangel, Emily Stangel, Katie Stangel Andersen (Graham Andersen), Brent Stangel; special niece Jane Meindl; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel, one grandson Matthew Stangel, two sisters and brothers-in-law Florence & Robert Buchner, Edith & George Frasch, and In-laws Leonard & Ethel Stangel, Gary & Althea Stangel and George & Bette Stangel.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Private Family Funeral Services were held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Entombment took place at Calvary Chapel and Mausoleum, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Stangel family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Doug, your thoughts on your Mom that you shared during the service were very touching ... the “vibrant sunset” you mentioned was a sure sign of her welcome home. She is at peace there with her family, friends, and Heavenly Father. Your Mom was great and will certainly be missed!
Don and Sharon Stangel
Donald Stangel
Family
November 6, 2020
God be good to her forever!
She sure can be proud of her family!
Love and prayers,
Fr. Tim
Fr. Tim Shillcox
Friend
