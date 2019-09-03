|
|
Evelyn "Evey" Busse
Reedsville - Evelyn "Evey" Ann Busse, age 70, of Reedsville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Evey was born on December 3, 1948 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Delbert and Rita (Wittmann) Lau. She was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1966. On February 4, 1967, Evey married her high school sweetheart Don Busse at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Brillion. She enjoyed spending time with her family camping or at the cabin up north, going to all of her children and grandchildren's sporting events, rummage sales, traveling with Don, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Evey is survived by her husband of 52 years, Don of Reedsville; three sons and two daughters-in-law: D. Jay Busse of Appleton, Chris "Dexter" and Leeann Busse of Greenleaf, and Brad and Becky Busse of Reedsville; grandchildren: Alyx (Tyler) Schmitt of Appleton, Mikayla (special friend Hunter) of Appleton, Mason and Aaleigh of Greenleaf, and Jade and Paige of Reedsville; great-grandson: Michael Schmitt; siblings and in-laws: Thyrone Lau of Kaukauna, Denise (Ralph) Schmitting, and Roxanne (Jim) Schmitting both of Brillion, Carolyn (Ronald) Sebo of Newton, and Robert (Mary) Busse of Reedsville; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry and Dora (Wenzlaff) Busse, her brother and sister-in-law: Daryl and Chris Lau, and an infant baby brother, Glenn Lau.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Officiating will be the Rev. Darin Aden. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, town of Kossuth.
Friends may call on Wednesday evening at church from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Thursday morning, also at church, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be made.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Reedsville First Responders, the Reedsville Fire Department, Valders Ambulance, and the Manitowoc Sheriffs Department for the care and compassion shown towards Evey and Don.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019