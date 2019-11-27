|
Evelyn C. Reddin Fodden
Manitowoc - Evelyn C. Reddin Fodden, age 103, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Home in Manitowoc.
Evelyn was born on August 30, 1916 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late George and Julia Pinger Augustine. Evelyn attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1934. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum and later at Holy Family Hospital as a Medical Secretary in the Pathology Department. On December 26, 1942 she married Charles H. Reddin in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1972. She later married Dr. John Fodden on April 9, 1988 in Door County. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1996. During her lifetime Evelyn was a very civic minded person, participating in Masquer's, Hat Rack Readers, Symphony Tour hostess, dosen at the Rahr West Museum, a guide at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, and was also active with Heart-a-Rama for many years. Evelyn also enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Manitowoc Garden Club, she loved to sew and enjoyed baking for her family. She never stopped learning, she was known for her extensive vocabulary due In part to her love of crossword puzzles. At the age of 70, Evelyn began water color painting and took tap dancing lessons. She spent many happy times at the family's beloved cottage at Ellison Bay in Door County. Evelyn loved walking and anything that had to do with nature. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and numerous Bridge Clubs in Manitowoc.
She is survived by three children: Peter (Catherine) Reddin, Ephriam; Patricia (Tom) Edson, Sheboygan; Margaret Hartlund, Kimberly; five grandchildren: Eric (Shalon) Edson, Amy (Jim) Renzelmann, Jason (Lisa) Hartlund, Kate Hartlund, Shannon (Brad) Crossman; twelve great grandchildren, one sister: Dorothy Ritchey, Manitowoc; nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Julia Augustine; first husband: Charles Reddin; and second husband: Dr. John Fodden.
Memorial services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremated remains to be at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
The family would like to especially thank Evelyn's caregivers and friends, Virginia, Nancy, Pennae, Angie, Sister Michaleen, Kelli, and the entire staff at St. Mary's Home for the tender care shown to mom.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to a memorial fund being established in Evelyn's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019