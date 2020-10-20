Evelyn D. Holly
Shoto - Evelyn D. Holly, age 87, passed away Saturday evening, October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by all of her children and grandchildren.
Evelyn was born December 8, 1932 in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Benedick and Tekla (Nemitz) Gacek. She attended Rib Lake High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1951. On June 28, 1952 she married Eugene F. "Gene" Holly at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rib Lake, Wisconsin. She and Gene returned to Shoto, and started Shoto Woodworking, later Shoto Fixture and Supply where, as devoted partners in marriage and business they built the company now known as Shoto Corporation, today operated by their children and grandchildren. They also owned and operated River Falls Supper Club in "Downtown Shoto" until their retirement in 1998. Gene preceded her in death on December 14, 2018. Evelyn was a member of the Holy Innocents Altar Society for many years.
Evelyn took the house her husband built for her…and made it a home for five children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Gene was so proud to say that he would never have succeeded without her. Her meticulous and methodical way in business was a perfect complement to Gene's skills as a craftsman, engineer and salesman.
Despite her long hours in business, meals for her large family were always made, she kept a house in order, even if it meant doing floors at midnight all the while making the work look effortless.
While Gene was the life of the party, Evey at his side was an elegant counterpoint, poised but still ready with a sly wit.
Described by her family as both a rock of strength and stability, at the same time she was the glue that bonded a family—stronger than any adhesive Gene could find at the shop.
Visits from grandchildren (and their parents) at her retirement home in Las Vegas were moments she cherished, lavishing them with their favorite meals and thoughtful gifts.
While she suffered with chronic pain in her later years, you'd never have known. She remained generous with a welcoming smile, always keeping family first in her thoughts and efforts.
Evelyn is survived by her five children and their spouses all residing in Wisconsin: Sharon Holly, Shoto; Francis and Dawn Holly, Manitowoc; Michael and Debra Holly, Shoto; Sandra and Walt Larson, Lakewood; and Janel and Phil Maples, Manitowoc. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren: Courtney Holly (fiancé Ken), Christopher (Brian) Holly, Adam (Jackie) Holly, Derek (Ashley) Holly, Jason (Angie) Lettenberger, Justin (Marquel) Lettenberger, Jada (Chris) Peterson, Bryanna (Max) Ashenbrener, Lexie Mertens (special friend Ryan), and William Maples; one step grandson: David Larson; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Emily Niggemann and Gladys Matyka; and one sister-in-law: Betty Holly. Evelyn was preceded in death by: her husband of 66 years, Gene; six sisters and six brothers-in-law: Helen (John) Magnus, Sophia (Stanley) Kroll, Marie (Carl) Szmania, Eleanore (Joe) Posanski, Bill Niggemann, Frank Matyka, and two infant sisters: Ann and Mary; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lillian and Joseph Holly; five brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law: Paul (Eulalia) Holly, Donald (Marie) Holly, Ellen (Hillary) Sconzert, Dorothy (William) Wester, and Robert Krause.
Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 1121 N. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dan Felton. Entombment of Evelyn's cremated remains will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 1121 N. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Due to current health precautions, face coverings and social distancing are required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials may be made to: St. Francis of Assisi Parish of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
of Memphis, Tennessee, or the Macular Degeneration Association.
The 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed via Facebook and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/LakeshoreFamilyFH/
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
To say that Evelyn was the picture of hard work and efficiency says not nearly enough: she was an icon of dignity, devotion and grace - sadly missed by her large family and many friends.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Shady Lane Rehabilitation Facility and Visiting Angels, especially Christine Schultz, for their compassionate care given to Mom.