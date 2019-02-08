Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Manitowoc - Evelyn V. Jankowski, age 96, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc.

Evelyn was born on June 4, 1922 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late John and Bernice Kaczmarek Sobieski. Evelyn graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and continued her education at Lincoln High School graduating with the class of 1940. On April 18, 1942 she married Florian Jankowski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2013. Evelyn had been employed as a secretary at Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company, Burger Boat Company, Rahr Furniture and Supply Company, and later became employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Mary's Home in Manitowoc for 13 years. Evelyn was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, the St. Claire Society, the parish funeral choir, and the RoundUps Square Dance Club for 20 years. She did volunteer work in the Coffee Shop at St. Mary's Home and enjoyed playing Scrabble with her friends at the Manitowoc Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter: Ellen Jankowski, Oshkosh; eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Bernice Sobieski; husband: Florian; son: James; sister: Eunice Brixius; and brother: Chester Sobieski.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
