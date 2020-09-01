1/1
Evelyn V. "Evie" Lyons
1956 - 2020
Evelyn V. "Evie" Lyons

Two Rivers, wisconsin - Evelyn V. "Evie" Lyons, age 64, of Two Rivers, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Two Rivers.

Evie was born June 30, 1956 in Ironwood, MI, daughter of the late Lyle and Gertrude (Wanden) Wells. She was united in marriage to Paul G. Lyons on April 16, 1977 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers.

Evie enjoyed dartball, English darts, sitting and being with family & friends and sitting outside with friends, family and her dog. She also enjoyed collecting anything to do with unicorns and frogs.

Survivors include her husband: Paul Lyons, Two Rivers; her best friend "Jasper Jax"; one adopted nephew: Adam Wachowski, Two Rivers; one sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Bill Tadych, Two Rivers; several in-laws: Pat Lyons, Amberg; Gerald (Geraldine) Lyons; Margaret Schweppe, all of Two Rivers; Cathy Burnette, TX; special friends: Marian Hearley, Two Rivers; Kathy Alee Her, Two Rivers; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Evie was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Sandy Wells and several other in-laws.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with burial to take place immediately following services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church.

The family would like to send a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora Medical Center and Two Rivers Fire and Rescue for their compassion shown to the family at this difficult time.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Lyons family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
