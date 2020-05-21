|
|
Everett G. Kasten
Mishicot - Everett G. Kasten, age 87, lifetime town of Gibson resident, peacefully entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Everett was born in the town of Gibson on November 1, 1932, son of Dewey and Edith (Burt) Kasten. He was a graduate of Mishicot High School with the class of 1951. On June 5, 1954, he married Joanne Schroeder at Immanual Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. The Rev. Theophil Uetzmann presided at the ceremony. Everett owned & operated the Kasten family farm for many years until his retirement, as well as working various area factory jobs. He enjoyed gardening and bird watching, and was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Kasten; four children, Larry (Patricia) Kasten of Mishicot, Kris (Joe) Jarvais of Bear Creek, Jamie "Jak" (Jennifer) Kasten of Two Rivers, and Kammie Faulks of Kewaunee; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Andy) Watry, Jeremy Kasten, Justin Bratz, Kyle Bratz, C.J. Christman, Simon Kasten, Kiyanna Faulks, and Piper Kasten; four step-grandchildren: Marcy, Belinda, Aaron & Nate; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers-in-law, John Schroeder of Utah and Edward (Shirley) Schroeder of Manitowoc; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Edith Kasten; one son, Cory D. Kasten; one sister, Esther Cherney Pluess; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert K. and Gertrude Schroeder; two brothers-in-law, Donald and Robert Schroeder; and a sister-in-law, Betty Schroeder.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot is assisting the Kasten family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 21 to May 23, 2020