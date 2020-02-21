|
Everett Lloyd Schwalbe, Jr.
Fond du Lac - Everett Lloyd Schwalbe, Jr., 86, of Fond du Lac, dedicated father, loving grandfather and genuine people person, left his Earthly life and moved to his Eternal home on February 19, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born to Everett and Verona (Loose) Schwalbe at home on June 24, 1933. Everett graduated from Valders High School in 1951. He graduated from Ripon College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1955.
Everett enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1978.
Everett was united in marriage to Jean Rohde on April 14, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Silver Lake, WI.
Everett owned a Standard service station with his brother, Glenn, in the early 60s. He managed the Ben Franklin store in downtown Brillion for several years and spent a short time selling insurance. For the remainder of his career, Everett was a Supply Chain Manager for Speed Queen.
Everett was a member of Holy Family Parish for many years and served as an usher. He was a 3rd degree knight and the treasurer for the Knights of Columbus - Council 664. Everett had a strong sense of volunteerism and service. He was a boy scout leader and football coach. He was a member of Loaves and Fishes, a treasurer for the Broken Bread program and served as a treasurer for several non-profits in the community.
Everett enjoyed spending time camping with his family. He was a handyman and could fix anything. You could often find Everett walking the streets of Fond du Lac, getting exercise and meeting people.
Everett gave the best example to his family about how to serve others when they watched him be the primary caregiver and loving servant to his wife for over three years and to his granddaughter, Kayleigh, as she recovered from an accident.
Everett is survived by three children Evan (Sharon) Schwalbe, Fay (Patrick) Geenen and Dan (Chris) Schwalbe; six grandchildren Ryan (Kara) Geenen, Abby (David) Scotch, Kayleigh Schwalbe, Alex Schwalbe, Izzy Schwalbe and Sarah Schwalbe; seven great grandchildren Jameson, Jason, Olivia, Victor, Alyssa, Danya and Sydney.
He is further survived by brothers Glenn (Janet) Schwalbe, Dennis (Nancy) Schwalbe and sisters Carol (Tom) Fischer Melger, Karen (Don) Dekker, Edith (Steve) Kleppen and Ethel Hillman and sister-in-law Elaine Schultz.
Preceding Everett in death are his wife Jean, four brothers-in-law Jim Schultz, Jerry Fischer, Lee Rohde and Russ Hillman and Everett's special friend later in life, Lorraine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials received will be donated in Everett's name to SSM/Agnesian Adult Day Services, as he would have preferred.
Visitation: Everett's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and again at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 AM.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 75 at the church. Entombment will be in Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at The Meadows for treating "Ev" just like family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020