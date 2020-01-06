|
Everett M. Greetan
Lena - Everett M. Greetan, age 80, a Lena resident, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home.
Everett was born on February 21, 1939 in Oconto Falls, WI, son of the late Marcus and Armenta Greetan. He was raised on the family farm by Perry Pepperton and his grandmother Carrie Greetan. Everett was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1958. On August 2, 1958 he married the former Diane M. Balte at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on September 10, 2000. Everett enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and his tractors. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Above all else, he loved spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Linda Czekala, Manitowoc, Brenda and Darrell Stelzer, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Gudrun Greetan, Newton, Steven and Linda Greetan, Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: Scott, Heather, Shawn (Martha), Chad, Chase, Echo, Alicia (Dan), Stephanie (Andrew), Amanda and Danielle, 18 great grandchildren; one sister: Janice Galuska, Abrams; one brother: Stanley (Mary) Greetan; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Barbara and Charles King, Manitowoc, Darlene and Francis DeBaere, Manitowoc; special friends: Lucy, Brian, Bob, Craig and Freddie; and his beloved dogs: Missy and Emma. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Marianne and John Benesch, and Daniel Galuska.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 S. 21st), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Everett's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Everett's children would like to recognize two very important people in his life, Lucy & Brian Kaczmarek, without whom he would not have been able to live the life he did in the place her loved. Their extra special loving care will always be appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020