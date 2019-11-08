|
|
Faith Donoghue
Manitowoc - Faith Donoghue died peacefully on November 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI.
She was born Faith Marie Williams to the late Albert and Madeline Williams in Brooklyn, NY on December 27, 1920. Faith was raised in Underhill, VT and Greenfield, MA. She attended Vermont schools until her college years at the University of New Hampshire, Durham. Faith graduated with a degree in English and was recruited to join the W.A.V.E.S. (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a unit of the U.S. Naval Reserve. There she worked to decode classified military communications. After the war, Faith worked for U.S. News and World Report. In 1949, she married John Durbrow and they raised their five children in Underhill Center, VT. She continued to work as a teacher and high school librarian.
Faith moved to Felician Village in 2010 and lived independently in the Garden apartments with her dog Miss Abbie until 2017 when she moved to St Mary's Nursing Home. She made many friends at Felician Village, led a book discussion group, and was recently elected to represent the residents of her section of St Mary's in discussion with administration. Not being a sports fan, she did develop an appreciation for the Green Bay Packers and had her favorite team players.
Faith once said the most important event she witnessed in her 90 plus years was the shift in the status of women, especially their economic power, resulting from the social restructuring of the 1960s and 1970s.
Faith's interests included her P.E.O sisterhood, genealogy, reading, gardening, and current events. Classical music was her constant companion.
She was widowed twice, first by John Durbrow, the father of her five children, and then by John Donoghue.
Faith leaves her five children, Mary Medora (Deborah Dempsey) Durbrow, Bellingham, WA; John (Karen Steingraber) Durbrow, Manitowoc, WI; Kenneth (Luann Miller) Durbrow, Santa Fe, NM; Timothy Durbrow, Underhill Center, VT; and Deborah (Johh) Sherlock, New Haven, VT. Faith's surviving stepchildren include Christine Hannaford, Virginia; Martha Donoghue, Burlington, VT; Michael (Anne Marie) Donoghue, Burlington, VT; and Mary Frances Collins, South Burlington, VT. Through the combined families, she leaves 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Blessed Angela Chapel at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village, 1635 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gerald Foley with burial of Faith's cremated remains to be held at Kingston Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston, MA at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Blessed Angela Chapel on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Felician Village and the exceptional staff who insured Faith's care and comfort throughout her years of residency. They suggest that friends commit to an extra act of kindness to honor Faith's memory.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019