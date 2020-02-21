|
Felix L. Rosik
Manitowoc/Columbus - Felix L. Rosik, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. Felix was born to Felix A. and Elizabeth (McCann) Rosik on November 29, 1925 in Manitowoc. He attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1943. Felix served three years with the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific. He married June M. Wilcox on October 11, 1947 at St. Boniface Church. They were married for 57 years before June passed away in April 2004. During the winter months Felix and June were snowbirds and traveled to Mesa, AZ. Felix was a charter member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club and Eagles Aerie #706. He worked for Radandt Sons, Inc. as an operating engineer for sixty-two years. Felix was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139 for sixty-five years. Felix was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and spent many happy days at his cabin in Dunbar. He is survived by his five children Lynn (John) Knight of Waukesha, Lori (Lyle) Degner of Beaver Dam, Wendy (Rico) Carollo of McFarland, Warren (Michele) Rosik of Racine and Lea (Tom) Stokes of DeForest; one brother Andrew (Pauline) of Whitelaw; two sisters Ludmilla (Bill) Bollow of Milwaukee and Maysel Raven of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren TJ (Erin) Knight, Elizabeth (Mike) Kehrmeyer, Melissa (Jake) Carollo, Alison Carollo, Bryan Smith, Ricky (Brandy) Riebe, Adam (Mary) Stokes, Elliot Stokes, Madeline Stokes; many great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law Merritt (Jeanne) Wilcox of Two Rivers; one sister-in-law Cheri (Sally) Wilcox of Utah; great neighbors Chuck and Carol Spiering; nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters Katherine Wey and Betty Hartzel; one grandson JT Knight. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Honor Flight Network or The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
