Florence A. Baumann
Whitelaw - Florence A. Baumann, age 98, formerly of Highway T, Whitelaw, and a resident of St. Mary's of Felician Village of Manitowoc, passed away early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary's of Felician Village.
Florence was born on November 28, 1920, in the Town of Kossuth, daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Oswald) Popelar. She graduated with the class of 1934 from the Elm View School in the town of Kossuth. On June 4, 1942 Florence married Victor S. Baumann at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville, by the Rev. Edward A. Radey. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2009. The couple worked the family farm and she worked at Tecumseh, Muench's Supper Club, Doolan's Supper Club, and retired on April 22, 1983 after 19 years from the Hamilton's Industries. Florence was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Hamilton Retirement Group. Florence was a great cook and baker. She always could put together a meal when someone came to visit. Every birthday party, graduation, shower or holiday had to have kolache's, rolls "knots", her grandchildren just loved them. There were rarely any leftovers as the demand greatly outweighed the supply.
Florence is survived by her one daughter and son-in-law: Sandra (Ronald) Wiesner, Manitowoc; one daughter-in-law: Dorothy Baumann, Kiel; six grandchildren: Angie (Todd) Novotny, Plymouth, Steve (Rene) Baumann, New Holstein, Pam (Jay) Binversie, Kiel, Jason (Melissa) Wiesner, Manitowoc, Wendy (Scott) Buckingham, Madison, Kim (David) Keehan, Branch; fifteen great-grandchildren: Jake Baumann, Julia, Derek and Jennifer Novotny, Taylor, Gretta and Josie Binversie, Brandon Wiesner, Morgan and Brantley Wiesner, Evan, Reece, Mason, Gavin and Camden Buckingham; two great-great-grandchildren: Kinsley and Emery; seven step great-grandchildren: Richard, Sarah, Kimberly, Kayleen, Wyatt, Malachi and Kenzi; four step great-great-grandchildren: Grace, Charlotte, Eleanor and Araiah, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Anna Popelar; her husband: Victor in 2009; one son: Gary in 2010; one sister and brother-in-law: Grace (Jack) Schamburek; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Gordon (Viola) Popelar, Darwin (Helen) Popelar, Clarence (Florence) Popelar; four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law: Mike (Irene) Baumann, Ervin (Edna) Baumann, Reuben (Joan) Baumann, Herbert (Marion) Baumann; six sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law: Olive (Everett) Anderson, Mildred Baumann, Martha (George) Rothe, Ida (James) Flasch, Esther (Henry) Gullidge, Bernice (James) Stein.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue. The Rev. Bill Evans will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Mary's of Felician Village, St. Francis Unit and HomeCare Health Services and Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care shown to Florence.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019