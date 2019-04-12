|
Florence A. Junk
Manitowoc - Florence A. Junk, age 100, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m.
A complete obituary will be published on Saturday. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019