Florence C. Sitkiewitz
Manitowoc - Florence C. Sitkiewitz, age 97, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Florence was born on March 2, 1921 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Alois and Frances (Korlesky) Kaminski. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 5, 1941 she married George V. Sitkiewitz at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1999. Florence was employed at Lapcor Plastics for 28 years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and also the St. Clare Society. Florence enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Tom and Barb Sitkiewitz, Ken and Carol Sitkiewitz, all of Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Torie (Nathan) Simmons, Scott (Tasha) Sitkiewitz, Wendy (Greg) Rewolinski, Eric (Amanda) Sitkiewitz, Sara (Kevin) Wilke, Adam (Lori) Sitkiewitz; ten great grandchildren: Sean and Nick (Savanna) Simmons, Connor, Kory and Carter Wilke, Aubrey and Owen Sitkiewitz, Riley and Matthew Sitkiewitz, Naima Rewolinski; two great great grandchildren: Sophie and Isabelle Simmons; and one brother and sister-in-law: Carl and Jan Kaminski. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by a grandson: Kevin Jon Sitkiewitz; two brothers and sisters-in-law: David and Frances Kaminski, Norbert and Laverne Kaminski; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Vernon and Lillian Sitkiewitz; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Helen Sitkiewitz.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff on the second floor at Laurel Grove for the wonderful care extended to Florence and her family.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 20 to Mar. 2, 2019