Florence H. Gorman
Manitowoc - Florence H. Gorman, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
A reception to celebrate Florence's life will begin at 5 p.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc with dinner for family and friends to be served at 6 p.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Florence's cremated remains to be at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. To view a complete obituary or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Florence's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 12, 2019