Florence K. Van Drisse
Kingsbridge - Florence K. Van Drisse, age 104, a resident of Kingsbridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Sunday April 7, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health Care Center where she resided for almost two months. Florence was born to Arthur and Rose Kazda Bleser at home on her mother's family farm at Kingsbridge. She attended the Meadow Brook one room school house and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1933. Florence married Gilbert Van Drisse on September 12, 1935. He preceded her in death January 8, 1997. They farmed the family farm together until their retirement. Florence loved gardening and was known for her vegetable and beautiful flower beds. Florence and her husband belonged to the Calico and Kerchief Square Dance Club for many years. She was a former member of the WI Czechs. Florence volunteered and was a member of the former Natural Food Market in Manitowoc. She was a member of the Pinecrest Historical Village where she demonstrated chair caning at the village. She worked on the election board for the town of Kossuth for several years. She was member of the Francis Creek-Rockwood Seniors. Florence enjoyed travels to Germany, London, and Hawaii with her daughter and granddaughters and bus trips with her friends.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Carol and Art Ewen, of Francis Creek, one son and daughter-in-law: Gilbert Jr. (Chip) and Kim Van Drisse, of Kingsbridge, 9 grandchildren: Pam Ewen and her fiancé Jon Brice, Jeff (Penny) Ewen, Lori (Jeff) Scherer, Jason (Kellea) Ewen, David (Sue) Van Drisse, Marty (Tracy) Van Drisse, Matt (Ashley) Van Drisse, Dean Van Drisse and his fiancée Nicole, Dan Van Drisse, 8 great-grandchildren: Jen (Joey) Wellner, Allie (Kendall) Vogel, Brandon Ewen, Amanda Scherer, Becca Scherer, Paige, Cole, and Jenna Ewen, 3 great-great-grandchildren: Audrey and Aria Vogel, Easton Wellner. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her sister Louise and by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Catherine and Paul Kornely. Florence was known as a very kind giving person and will be greatly missed by her family especially by her grandchildren who loved her dearly. Florence's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of the Manitowoc Health Care Center, and to Comfort Keepers Home Care for the special care extended to Florence for the past three months. Your kindness will always be remembered.
A memorial fund has been established for the Roncalli High School in her name.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, April April 13, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot, with Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating, with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum Hwy. 310 Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 12 Noon.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019