Florence L. Shekoski
Two Rivers, WI - Florence L. Shekoski passed away peacefully March 26, 2020, just shy of 103 years young. To know Florence was to know how life should be lived - simply and joyously!
Born in Newton, WI, on May 29, 1917 to Albert and Clara Neuhaus, she was the third of four daughters. Her childhood home was rich with music, faith, and German tradition. Always ahead of her time, Florence started college classes even before graduating top of her class from Lincoln H.S. in Manitowoc in 1935. She went on to earn a B.S. degree in Music Education from State Teachers College of Milwaukee in 1941.
In the following decade she devoted herself to teaching music in the public schools of Dodgeville, Fond du Lac, Whitefish Bay, and Milwaukee. Florence ended her career in the schools in 1952, transitioning to teaching viola and piano lessons in her home. Over decades she taught countless young people who she referred to as her children. In 1949, Florence married the love of her life, Raphael Shekoski, a fellow music lover who tuned his violin to Florence's viola. They played in the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra together, and lived in Milwaukee until retiring in Two Rivers in 1992. From her 80th birthday until her 100-year milestone Florence remained a tiny tempest of activity, wearing bright orange boas, goofy glasses and a ready smile as she volunteered at Laubach Literacy, Two Rivers History Museum, Lester Library, and TREP (Ecumenical Food Pantry.) Florence was preceded in death by her husband Ray who passed in 1995.
A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Congregational Church in Two Rivers in the future. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials may be sent to: Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241 where Florence was an active member.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Florence wished all to know that, "I thank God for the full and joyous life He has given me and I will leave it in anticipation of eternal bliss in His presence". Amen.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020