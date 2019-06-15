|
Florence O. Reynolds
Two Creeks - Florence O. Reynolds, age 90, of 16819 State Highway 42, Two Rivers, in the town of Two Creeks, entered into eternal rest Wednesday June 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born December 2, 1928 in Two Rivers to the late Walter and Lillian Schwake Nocker and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of the Washington High School in Two Rivers. Florence married John R. Reynolds Jr. November 6, 1948 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death July 2, 1978. Following her husbands death she owned and operated the Simplicity Dealership in Two Creeks for many years. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Creeks. She was also a member of the Lakeview Homemaker's of Manitowoc Co. Florence enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, and gardening.
Survivors include her children: Karen Kuehl, of Two Creeks, Kay (Mark) Smet, of Two Creeks, Judy (Phil) Reynolds-Moreau, of Saukville, Jo (Rick) Musil, of Oshkosh, John (Sandy) Reynolds, of Two Creeks, Debbie (Gene) LeClair, of Two Creeks, Diane (Chuck) Blaszczyk, of Two Rivers, Jim (Mickey) Reynolds, of Two Creeks, Lori (Jim) Pohl, of Two Creeks, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law: Betty Nocker, of MN, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Nocker, one sister: Elaine (Reggie) Buyeske, a son-in-law: Bob Kuehl, two sisters-in-law: Phyllis (Bob) Rozmarynoski, Barb (Chuck) Huck, a brother-in-law: Arleigh (Betty) Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3607 45th. Street, Two Rivers, with Reverend James Heffner and Reverend David Arndt officiating with burial to follow in the Pioneer's Rest Cemetery in Two Rivers. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reynold's family would like to express a very special thank you to Char and the Aurora At Home Hospice for the special care extended to our mom during her illness. Your kindness will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 15, 2019