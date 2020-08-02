Florence R. Herman
Manitowoc - Florence R. Herman, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday evening, July 27, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Florence was born on October 23, 1927 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Joseph and Anita (Klinkner) Hoyer. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1945. Florence was married to the late Robert Gilbert. On December 29, 1971 she married Sydney "Syd" Herman in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2009. She was an accounting clerk at The Manitowoc Company for 28 years, retiring in July, 1988. Following her retirement, she was a teacher's aide for seven years with the Manitowoc Public Schools. Florence was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, the St. Theresa Society of St. Andrews, the Daughters of Isabella and the St. Clare Society. She enjoyed playing sheepshead with her card club for many years. Florence was known for her cooking, baking and her angel food candy at Christmas time. She loved socializing and always enjoyed being a part of the activities at The Felician Village.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: William and Mary Gilbert, Menomonee Falls; one daughter and son-in-law: Christine and Paul Kluenker, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Keith (Sara) Kugler, Elizabeth (Jeff) Smith; two great-granddaughters: Emma Kugler and Madelyn Smith, and twin great-grandsons: Ethan and Owen Smith; one sister-in-law: Mary Hoyer. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Bill Hoyer and Paul (Joanne) Hoyer.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Reverends Doug LeCaptian and Gerald Foley. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visitation or lunch. Guests are invited to attend the mass but are required to wear a mask. Florence will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
