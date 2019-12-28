|
|
Forest Kane Springstube
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Forest Kane Springstube (ForeGore), age 23, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Those who knew Forest even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Forest will be missed everyday by his Father, Daniel Springstube, his Mother, Susan (Andress) Springstube, brother Jesse Springstube, sister-in-law Brittney Brooks, his grandmother, Rose Marie Andress, his living aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends.
We know Forest is now with his grandparents, Dennis Andress, Raymond and Shirley Springstube and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
Forest loved riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling with his Dad. He was always up for camping or an adventure. Forest shared immense love for family and had a special place in his heart for his brother, Jesse. He could be found joking around a bonfire or hanging out with friends. Forest was fun to be around and had a sense of humor. He worked at Spancrete in Valders, driving and maintaining a tucker, pouring concrete. Forest was a hard worker.
From an early age Forest loved to ride dirt bikes, snowplow, weed wack or use anything with a motor. He was innovative and had a mechanical mind. Forest was good at anything he was doing. He had a quiet demeanor, was independent and most importantly kind to everyone.
Forest was happy spending time with his family watching football or just being together. He was a devoted family member and friend.
Forest's family extends their heartfelt thanks to all that loved and cared about our gentle-souled young man. Our memories will be cherished. We LOVE and MISS him so much, our baby.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grace UCC from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Springstube family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019