|
|
Forest Kane Springstube
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Forest Kane Springstube (Fore Gore), age 23, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Those who knew Forest even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grace UCC from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Springstube family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020