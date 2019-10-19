|
|
Frances Franco
Manitowoc - Frances Franco, age 97, of Manitowoc, died early Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Home in Manitowoc.
Frances was born in Nadudores Coahuila, Mexico on January 20, 1922 to Arturo and Eloisa (Banda) Criel. She attended Carrizo Springs Texas Schools, and on May 18, 1942 was united in marriage to Victor Franco in Chrystal City, Texas. He preceded her in death November 17, 2001. Frances was a very religious person her entire life; she was a great cook who would always prepare food for family and friends. She enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens, doing crafts, and the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Victor Franco, Jr., David (Brenda) Franco, Yolanda (Tom) Lambert, Viola (Ron) Hawpetoss, Leticia (Tom) Pelishek, and David (Gail) Franco. She is further survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lois Franco; five brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Faith Church, 2201 S. 42nd Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Brian Schley will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Faith Church, Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers is assisting the Franco family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Shady Lane Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion given to our mother over the past thirteen years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019